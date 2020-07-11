Albuquerque family fears they’ve become target of hate crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is on edge, they feel they have become targets of a hate crime. They say their home was vandalized three nights in a row and they are desperate for answers. “I am unable to sleep in my own house. That’s very hard because of you are unable to feel safe in your own house that’s not a good thing,” says Swapna Sule.

Sule says she was sleeping when a large stone was thrown through her bedroom window on the Fourth of July. “I didn’t realize because I thought it was fireworks. Still, people are doing fireworks on the backside of the road,” Sule says.

The very next day, “Somebody tried to throw stone through my backyard door,” Sule says. And then the night of July 6, Sule and her son saw someone in their backyard. “Again I call the cops. We both started shouting so they, I think they ran away,” Sule says.

She says her family has lived in their northeast Albuquerque home since 2007. “Nobody tried to enter my house, nobody tried to throw stones. Nothing like that happened more than 12 years I am here,” Sule says.

Sule says she’s heard reports of people trying to break into cars in the area. But she says her neighbors haven’t reported any damage to their homes. “Why they are targeting my house only that is my question,” Sule says.

Her family is Eastern Indian and she’s fearful that they’ve become the target of a hate crime. “I heard something happened in Santa Fe, that restaurant, so that’s why we’re already scared this happened to one of the Indian community person,” Sule says.

And she just wants whoever is behind the damage, to let her and her family live in peace.”We are working hard try to pay our bills and we especially came here for a good life not to face this type of situation,” Sule says.

APD says there is nothing to suggest a hate crime at this point, but tell us they are monitoring the house during patrols. Sule says since the vandalism, her family has upgraded their security.