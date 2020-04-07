Albuquerque family faces demolition bill after devastating house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They lost everything in a mysterious house fire and to make matters worse, an Albuquerque family will now have to pay the city thousands of dollars to have their home demolished.

What was left of the Gurule’s historic home in Barelas was on the verge of collapsing, so the city had to fast-track the demolition.

“It shouldn’t have happened, it’s just sad,” said Mary Alice Gurule through tears. “I can’t believe it. My mom’s house is gone. A lot of memories are in there.”

Gurule’s mother, Sofia Baca’s house near Third Street and Hazeldine in Barelas completely went up in flames on March 30.

Albuquerque Fire crews put out flames on March 30 in Barelas.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire, since the charred frame was on the verge of collapse and they couldn’t send firefighters inside for a full investigation.

Three family dogs died in the fire. No one else was inside at the time.

Gurule said after her mom died three years ago, the family has kept treasured memories in the house. All of it’s now gone. Due to safety hazards, they weren’t allowed to try and dig through the rubble to see if anything survived.

Gurule said the last few weeks have been tough. “Sometimes I have my days where I break down and just try to pick myself up together,” said Gurule. “I have to.”

Sofia Baca with her family.

Local attorney Chad Gruber worked with Sofia years ago in the Barelas Community Coalition, a nonprofit community-based planning and advocacy organization.

He’s now trying to help fundraise for the family since the roughly $20,000 bill for demolition will become a lien on the property that the Gurule’s have to pay.

“The city to their credit, is moving quickly to eliminate an imminent hazard,” said Gruber. “Obviously you can’t have a home that’s on the verge of collapse in the middle of a neighborhood.”

“Unfortunately, demolishing a home is expensive,” he added.

With social distancing and family members out of work, Gruber said the blow is devastating for the family.

“It impacts their ability to bring family members together to help recover from it, and then you have a lot of folks who are not working right now, and the income that might ordinarily be there to rebound from something like this – just isn’t there,” Gruber explained.

People in Barelas may have noticed the large hand-painted Ten Commandments Sofia placed in front of the home. Neighbors said they’ve been a fixture in the community for decades. Gurule said her mom was a strong Christian and they have faith they’ll pick themselves back up.

“It’s been crazy but with God’s help I’m getting through,” said Gurule.

