Albuquerque family claims panhandler using woman’s death for benefit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says a homeless woman is using his daughter’s recent death for her own benefit. He’s warning people not to give her any money.

“They found Francine dead up in a motel up there on West Central,” says Francisco Guerra.

Guerra received the devastating news last week. His daughter, Francine, was only 27 years old. He admits she had her problems.

“She’d been homeless. Me and my wife took her in one night and of course, when we woke up she was gone,” he says.

Then on Friday, Guerra says one of his daughters saw Francine’s photo on a woman’s sign near Coors and Central. The woman’s sign says she needed help raising money for “this angel’s” funeral.

Guerra says no one in his family knows who this woman is. He decided to confront the woman.

“I asked her, do you know the deceased? She said, that’s my sister. I said, oh really? She said, yeah I’m one of the twins. Then again, I had my twin with me,” he says.

Guerra says the woman quickly packed up her things and left the intersection. He says she also handed over the $17 she earned that day with the sign.

“Never seen her ma’am. Never seen her. How she got my daughter’s picture, I don’t know,” he says.

Guerra says he never got an explanation from the woman as to why she would do that.

“I’m going through a crisis right now. This isn’t the time to do that right now. You don’t do that. You don’t do that,” he says.

KRQE News 13 went out to the intersection a few times during the afternoon and could not find the woman. The Guerras are asking people to not give her money if she returns.

The family has posted details and a picture on several social media sites in an effort to spread the word.