Albuquerque family celebrates Halloween in style

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local family is going all out for Halloween this year. The house, located near Universe and Irving, is decked out with spooky decorations from bright, colorful lights to skeletons, clowns, a grave, and much more.
The family says it’s how they celebrate their favorite holiday. “We always decorate every holiday like really big, but Halloween is definitely my parents’ favorite,” said Barbara Santos. “We were gonna start in September but I wanted to start a bit earlier because it’s also my favorite holiday as well.”
Barbara says they are planning to add even more to their decorations ahead of Halloween.