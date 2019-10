ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family was shocked to find their son’s truck covered in racist vandalism overnight.

The Adams’ family surveillance caught the suspect outside their home near Candelaria and Wyoming around 11 p.m. You can see the young man spray-painting swastikas and the n-word all along the side and back of the vehicle.

Luckily, they found the graffiti before the paint dried. If you recognize him, call police.