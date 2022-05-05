ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possible with an armed and dangerous individual.

Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but time passed and she decided she no longer wanted to be in that relationship because it was just… he was very abusive very threatening towards her and family and friends,” said Jaramillo.

Martinz was just arrested May 2 by a fugitive task force. He’s accused of murdering a 19-year-old man in downtown Albuquerque last July. BCSO investigators say Martinez is on their radar. “He’s definitely a person of interest and we are conducting an investigation not only about him but also other people that have previously seen Yasmin or associated with her,” said Javier Marinelarena, Violent Crimes Investigator.

Jaramillo says she reached out as soon as she realized something was wrong but couldn’t get in touch with Marquez. Marquez was last seen in her mother’s car which was found by Corrales Police abandoned in the middle of the road the morning after she disappeared. They say it appeared the interior had been set on fire.

The family says they’re worried as each day passes with no word from Marquez. “Just let her know we love her everybody loves her and everybody’s been out here looking for her,” said Jaramillo.

Yasmine Marquez was last seen wearing a black dress. She’s 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has a heart tattoo under her right eye. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000.