ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming to Albuquerque. Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card.

Guns to Gardens, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, and other partners will host a gun buyback at La Mesa Presbyterian Church on December 10.

Gift cards for guns will be given out starting at $100 for long guns and pistols and up to $250 for assault weapons.