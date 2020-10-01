Albuquerque engineering company working with Army on non-kinetic technology

Verus Research is working with the U.S. Army to develop non-kinetic technology that can disrupt potential threats like drones in the airfield or over the battlefield.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque company is bringing its technology to the battlefield. Local engineering firm Verus Research was just awarded a government contract with the U.S. Army, worth $23 million.

“One of the problems the defense industry is trying to solve and that we can help solve is understanding how non-kinetic technology, the effect, and the value of those technologies can be assessed,” said Hank Andrews, Chief Financial Officer of Verus Research. He says non-kinetic technology can impact everything from radiation to the use of electromagnetism.

“A kinetic effect is the explosion caused by a bomb. A non-kinetic effect is if I use a high-powered microwave an unmanned aerial vehicle,” said Andrews, referring to vehicles like drones. “You can use it to protect forces on the battlefield or an airfield.”

Since its founding in 2014, Verus Research says they’ve worked often with the Department of Defense. They believe it’s one of the big drivers bringing in jobs and workers to New Mexico.

“We’ve attracted them here to work in Albuquerque and to do the amazing things that they’re doing,” said Andrews. “It’s a real testament to our city.”

Other engineering firms in the metro have landed big contracts, like Fiore Industries’ multi-million dollar contract with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Andrews says with deals like this, Albuquerque is becoming a leader in the science world.

“With the combination of the national laboratory footprint and the Air Force Research Laboratory and other entities and companies like ours,” said Andrews. “This is a nexus for science and engineering.”

Verus Research is considered one of the state’s fastest growing companies and plans to expand. They employ 88 people locally and hopes to grow that number in the next year.