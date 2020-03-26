Albuquerque Economic Development president to retire

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of Albuquerque Economic Development, Inc. announced his retirement Wednesday.

Gary Tonjes has been president of AED for 25 years and plans to retire on July 31, 2020. “It has been an honor to represent AED the past 25 years, and I’m indebted to those who have been associated with this organization throughout its 60-year history,” Tonjes said in a statement.

Tonjes joined AED as its president on Nov 1, 1994. During his tenure, AED led or was involved in the recruitment of companies such as Facebook, Fidelity Investments, and Netflix.

AED’s Board of Directors will launch a national search to replace Tonjes in the coming months.

