ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) works to diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region. They strive to do just that by creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy to elevate the standard of living as well.

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is a non-profit organization that leads and executes strategies to offer a targeted infrastructure investment that attracts companies to Albuquerque. For example, we need more commercial real estate. Currently, Albuquerque has a very low vacancy rate compared to peers around us.

AREA will be hosting a mixer on March 16. The theme will be ‘The Case for Downtown’ they will bring in downtown experts from across the country to share what they have done to make downtown successful. During the mixer, they will open up a panel for the businesses in downtown to talk and discuss what has worked and what areas might need help.

For more information visit abq.org.