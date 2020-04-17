Albuquerque Downtown Grower’s Market’s shifts to pre-order pick-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers’ Market is postponing the Market at Robinson Park until further notice due to the current restriction on essential businesses to regulate at 20% capacity, which they say is beyond their capabilities at this time. Friday however they launched a Pre-Order Pick-Up system to keep consumers connected to local farmers, food producers and small, local Albuquerque businesses.

The Downtown Grower’s Market said that once restrictions are lifted they will work to offer a physical market adhering to their COVID-19 plan: only farmer/food vendors, spacing for social distancing, extra hand washing available, no social activities (music, programming, etc.), etc.

The market is organizing a drop and pick-up time and location, currently, Saturdays 10 am-1 pm at FUSION Theatre, downtown (708 1stSt. NW). Visit http://www.downtowngrowers.org/pre-order-pick-up.html to see a list of participating vendors for customers to contact and place orders with directly and sign up for a pick-up time slot.

The Downtown Grower’s Market is accepting EBT/SNAP and offering the Double Up Food Bucks program for produce and plant starts! EBT/SNAP customers will pay at the pick-up.

