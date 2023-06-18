ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque DoorDash driver said he is living a nightmare after he came back from picking up an order to find his car was gone with his dog inside.

Justin Miller often drives for DoorDash for extra income. However, Friday night was a ride he never expected.

“I was DoorDashing, doing some work, and had an order at McDonald’s. I had my dog with me, just for some company, and ran inside to get the order and came back outside, and my car was gone with my dog inside of it,” said Miller.

Miller said his 2009, white Subaru Forester and 9-year-old American Pitbull named Audi were stolen Friday around 9 o’clock at the McDonald’s on 98th near I-40. He mentioned Audi is blue-fawn colored and is sweet-tempered.

Miller added he’s spent the last 24 hours searching high and low for Audi, asking neighbors and using social media to spread the word.

Though he would love to get his vehicle back, his focus is getting his dog back, who he mentioned goes with him everywhere and is his family.

“That’s all that matters. I could care less about the materialistic side of things. It’s more or less what means the most to me,” said Miller.

Through social media, he’s heard Audi was potentially spotted Saturday near 86th and Bridge Boulevard. He’s hoping more leads like that will continue to come in.

Miller said he filed a police report. KRQE reached out to Albuquerque Police Department but did not hear back.