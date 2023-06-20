ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, a local DoorDash driver had his car and dog stolen while he was working. His belongings have recently been returned, and his beloved pet was found. He is now trying to thank the community for coming together to help out.

“It’s just a happy ending, and I can’t thank everyone enough,” said Justin Miller, whose lost dog has been found.

After days separated from her family, Miller’s 9-year-old, dwarf Pitbull Audi is back home.

Miller was driving for DoorDash on Friday, picking up an order at the McDonald’s on 98th and I-40. When he came out to deliver the order, his Subaru Forester was gone and Audi with it. After Miller took to social media for help, people all over the metro kept his spirits alive with leads and encouraging words.

On Saturday night, Miller said police found his car. He mentioned most of his belongings were inside, but still no Audi.

It wasn’t until Monday, when a family and others in the neighborhood spotted her near Unser and Ladera. She was recognized as the missing dog from social media posts, leading to the reunion.

“A tip came in people had spotted her, and they were following her. They had eyes on her and got enough people around her, and finally, after running away from everyone, she finally gave up, and hopped in someone’s truck,” said Miller.

She was suffering a few bruises, and cuts, but otherwise okay.

Miller stated, “Everyone, combined, just did such an excellent job, and I can’t tell you how happy I am. It’s just a breath of fresh air. I can breathe again really, and that’s just the only way to explain it.”

Miller said he didn’t think his story would have a happy ending, but he’s thankful to his friends and the complete strangers who made the reunion possible.

“It’s just a relief. It really is nice to say Albuquerque came together and did a really good job,” said Miller.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with vet bills and car repairs for Miller.