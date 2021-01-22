Albuquerque Dept. of Senior Affairs releases annual quick guide to services

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Cecelia Salazar, Dept. of Senior Affairs Information & Assistance Program Supervisor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs has released an Annual Quick Guide to Senior Services. This is a compilation of the most recent information for organizations that focus on supporting older adults.

As we continue to work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, this is one more resource to help seniors through a challenging time. Dept. of Senior Affairs Information & Assistance Program Supervisor Cecelia Salazar discusses the guide and how it is beneficial.

The guide provides valuable community resources that meet your needs no matter where you are on the aging spectrum or how much support you need. In addition to Senior Affairs programs and services, you will also find information on other City programs and departments, non-profit organizations, and other government agencies including county, state, and federal.

To receive an Annual Quick Guide to Senior Services, contact the department’s Information and Assistance Line at 505-764-6400 or 311 who would then place a referral to the department’s office. The Dept. of Senior Affairs will be releasing the Quick Guide out to individuals starting this week.

For more information about services offered by the Department of Senior Affairs, visit cabq.gov/seniors or visit the department’s Facebook page.

