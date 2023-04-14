ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs (DSA) is partnering with the Family Caregiver Center of New Mexico to provide the Family Caregiver Series of workshops. These workshops aim to teach caregivers tools to give quality care to their loved ones, as well as themselves.

The DSA offers a variety of services to Albuquerque community members, including transportation, nutrition services, volunteer programs, and more. The Family Caregiver Center is a non-profit that supports those caring for family members who have chronic and disabling conditions.

The Caregivers Toolbox workshops will be every Wednesday at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Powerful Tools for Caregivers six-week course will begin on Friday, May 5, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Palo Dura Senior Center. The next workshop on Caregiving for an LGBT Person is Thursday, May 18, at the Highland Senior Center.

Workshop Topics

Caregiver Self Care

Community Resources

Understanding and Addressing Difficult Behavior

Dementia 101

Advance Planning

Reducing Stress

Managing Emotions

Improving Communication

Elevating Overall Well-Being

Caregiving for an LGBT Person

The DSA says, “These workshops also provide a compassionate and comfortable space for family caregivers to connect with one another and hopefully feel less alone as they navigate the good and bad days as a caregiver.”

The workshops are completely free and will be running through June at DSA locations across Albuquerque. For more information on the workshops, click here.