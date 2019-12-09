Albuquerque dentist indicted on felony medical insurance fraud wants charges dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist who’s facing felony charges now wants his case dismissed. He says he never got the chance to tell his side of the story.

Back in September, Dr. William Gardner was charged for practicing without a license and then billing insurance companies for procedures he’d done. Now, he’s saying the investigation was unfair.

On Friday, Gardner’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, claiming he never received notice that the Office of the Superintendent was investigating him. Had he been notified, Gardner’s attorneys say he would’ve had enough evidence to prove he’s innocent.

“He did the dental work. He did it competently. He submitted an out of provider bill to Delta Dental and the only question is they’re saying he was technically suspended at that point, which we dispute,” says Robert Gorence.

Investigators say Gardner was not licensed between May and August 2018, but yet he continued to practice and submit bills to insurance companies to collect that money.

Last month, the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department revoked his license, forcing him to turn it in by the new year. On top of that, Gardner will have to pay more than $4,000 to cover the board’s proceedings against him.

Investigators say Gardner collected more than $50,000 in false insurance claims.