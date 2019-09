ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque dentist facing felony medical charges is expected to appear in court on Monday.

State investigators received a tip that William Gardner was using the same dental x-rays on numerous patients to justify treatments. They are still investigating that tip, but they say the investigation into Gardner did reveal he had been operating without a license.

Gardner told KRQE News 13 that allegations are untrue.