Albuquerque dentist charged with fraud denied request to have charges dropped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has denied an Albuquerque dentist’s request to try to get his insurance fraud charges dropped.

Doctor William Gardner was charged back in September for practicing without a license and sending bills to insurance companies for procedures he had done to pocket the money. In December, his attorneys filed a motion to have the charges dropped because he never got proper notice of any investigation.

“We have strong defenses. He’s got strong arguments to make. He was never allowed to make those arguments because he wasn’t given the required notice under state law,” Gardner’s attorney Jason Bowles said. New court documents show Judge Cindy Leos denied the motion to dismiss saying prosecutors sent him a letter with more than enough time to respond.