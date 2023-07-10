ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lucky selection of locals can get an inside look at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s operation. Called the Citizen’s Academy, the week-long program is now taking applications.

The idea is to let community members get a better understanding of exactly what the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) does here in New Mexico. The event will take place through six sessions from August 1 to August 10, 2023. But to be invited, you have to apply.

Those interested in applying have to email the DEA’s community outreach specialist: Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov. The ideal candidate is a community leader who will benefit from a better understanding of law enforcement operations.

Citizen’s Academy participants will get insight into intelligence operations, lab operations, and investigation trends, the DEA says. Participants will also learn about partnerships between law enforcement agencies and raid training.