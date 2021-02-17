Albuquerque dancer writes book encouraging inclusivity for those who are disabled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, dance is a way for people to express themselves. However, one Albuquerque dancer said the dance world has a lot of work to do to be more inclusive especially to those who have disabilities.

Tonya Rivera said she loves to dance. “When I was on stage for the first time, I was really scared that I would mess up,” Rivera said. “I have learned if you mess up on stage, nobody will know.”

Rivera has cerebral palsy, but it doesn’t stop her from doing what she loves. “When I dance on stage, it feels like I do not have a disability,” Rivera said. “I am the most happy when I am dancing.”

Stories like Rivera’s will be shared in a new book, Discussing Disability in Dance, written by Albuquerque dancer Emmaly Wiederholt. “The dance world, and especially the ballet world, has such a narrow idea of what a dancer should be, and I in my work just want to rip that open and have more voices,” Wiederholt said.

Wiederholt has spent the past four years interviewing 35 professional dancers with disabilities from 14 different countries. Some of them have Down Syndrome. Others are deaf or visually-impaired. “Beyond that, we worked really hard to have a lot of different dance forms like African dance,” Rivera said. “We have a tap dancer who has one leg and a prosthetic.”

She said dancers will disabilities often have fewer opportunities and are taken less seriously in the dance world. “People with disabilities are viewed for their hardships like, ‘oh, look how amazing it is what they have done,'” Wiederholt said. “People think it is amazing that they are up there performing in a wheelchair, but they are not looking at the art and taking them seriously.”

Wiederholt said her book aims to challenge the preconceived notions of who can dance and imagine what the dance world could look like if more people like Rivera were included. “Dancing makes me feel free,” Rivera said. “It gives me a special freedom I do not feel anywhere else.”

Wiederholt wrote the book with Austin-based dance educator and disability advocate Silva Laukkanen. Illustrations are being done by San Francisco-based visual artist Liz Brent-Maldonado. Wiederholt said the book will be published within the next year. There is a GoFundMe to help with publishing expenses. Wiederholt and Rivera plan to offer dance classes here in Albuquerque to people of all abilities once the pandemic is over.