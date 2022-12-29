ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque father who is accused of leaving his baby in a bathtub to drown and then burying the child in a backyard remotely attended a hearing Thursday. He was able to strike a plea deal.

David Zuber reportedly admitted via Zoom that his lack of parenting led to the death of his one-year-old daughter, Anastazia, back in late 2018, officially signing off on the confession he made to the public four years ago.

Police alleged Zuber’s now ex-wife, Monique Romero, put the girl in the tub along with her two-year-old sister and left them alone, while she looked for work on her cell phone. Two weeks later, when concerns grew over the whereabouts of the baby, police issued an alert. Romero has already pled guilty in the case.

On Thursday, Zuber reportedly didn’t express any remorse, just telling judge Brett Loveless what the court needed to hear.

“Count one abandonment of a child resulting in death, how do you plea,” said Loveless.

“Guilty,” said Zuber.

Zuber, who doesn’t have a sentencing date yet, faces up to 19 years. He’s already in federal prison for dealing meth. Monique Romero pled guilty to child abandonment leading to death back in April; she faces up to 15 years in prison when she’s sentenced next month.