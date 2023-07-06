ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve ever tried crossing Rio Grande Boulevard in Old Town, you know just how hard it can be to cross that busy road. The city actually put in a new crosswalk a few months ago in the area to help; but this week, it’s gone.

The city has been planning to put a crosswalk at the intersection of Rio Grande Boulevard and Hollywood Avenue since 2017. However, when they finally did just this year, it didn’t quite live up to expectations.

“The traffic is horrible here. People speed 55 miles an hour, a lot of road rage here…. We just can’t get people to slow down here,” said Monica Baca, who own Monica’s El Portal on Rio Grande. She said she’s seen traffic problems here her whole life: “My grandfather and grandmother lived across the street; they were hit about three times—the fence. Now the people that live there have been hit three times, three or four times. It’s just terrible.”

The city seemed to take notice of the problem back in 2017: a complete streets plan outlined a crosswalk at the intersection. Six years later in March, it finally went up; but local business owners say they weren’t impressed. “That was a joke. That was our good tax dollars at work. People did not slow down for people crossing,” Baca said.

“I think it’s ridiculous that, first of all how they put it—it wasn’t very user-friendly or traffic-friendly. I think as I’m driving my vehicle I wouldn’t have noticed. I see people all the time stopped trying to cross; sometimes you’d get a stop, sometimes you wouldn’t,” said Renay Meyer, who works at Tammy’s Edge Salon on Rio Grande Boulevard.

Tammy Chino, owner of Tammy’s Edge Salon saw the same thing. She said they wanted a crosswalk on this stretch because the busy road alienates their businesses from the rest of Old Town. “We’d have to yell at people and say, ‘stop!’ you know because the lights weren’t working, nobody was paying attention, everybody’s in too much of a hurry here and we’ve had several accidents from here over people crossing over,” Chino said.

At the time, the crosswalk had a sign with flashing lights to warn drivers to stop for pedestrians. As of Thursday, all that’s left are two metal boxes and some scrapes in the pavement. “It’s been painted over! I don’t know what happened there either,” Baca said.

“Today they were taking it down, today. Today. A few days ago, they were erasing the lines and then they took it down today. I talked to some of the workers and they said, ‘yeah people were complaining that it’s not working,'” Chino said.

Locals tell News 13, even though it’s gone, something needs to be done here. “There’s been so many revisions and I think we’ve just been put to the wayside, and I think this needs to be taken care of immediately because we have so many tourists that come to town and they need to have that accessibility to go back and forth,” Chino said.

“Tourists, there’s plenty of tourists that do utilize this street back and forth; they stay at Hotel Albuquerque, and they do walk this way, and like I said if you’re stuck on either side chances are they probably won’t cross safely without a light,” Meyer said, “You know, safety first and foremost is usually the concern of the city. However, in this project, I don’t think it was even asked the businesses what they wanted to have happen. A safe crosswalk would be beneficial by far for not only employees of the units here but for tourists as well.”

The city of Albuquerque sent this statement about the change:

The crosswalk at Hollywood and Rio Grande has been temporarily removed and is being redesigned for a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon, which is more commonly referred to as a HAWK signal, to increase safety for pedestrians. It was determined that yield compliance by drivers was poor, and City staff felt it would be more safe to remove the crossing entirely than to leave it in place. The timeline for the replacement is still undetermined and will depend on a number of factors, including design and the availability of funds and parts. Tim Walsh, Public Information Coordinator, City of Albquerque Planning Department

News 13 did ask how much the crosswalk would cost but the city did not respond to that question in the statement. Six years ago, the city estimated the project would cost about $180,000.

The city also installed another new crosswalk on Rio Grande on Bellemah Avenue closer to I-40 earlier this year. That crosswalk is still in place.