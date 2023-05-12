ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crossing guards in Albuquerque are hosting a children’s clothing drive Friday. The event is being held at Locker 505, on Menaul near Coronado Mall.

The company is giving people more opportunities to donate if you can’t make it to the clothing drive Friday. They will also be gathering clothes at 50 different elementary schools around Albuquerque from May 15 through 19. Any donation is welcome, but they are most in need of socks and underwear for middle and high school students.