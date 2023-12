ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque crossing guards began their second annual food drive Monday. The food drive benefits Roadrunner Food Bank and Lobo Food Pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at 53 school crossings around Albuquerque. Last year, crossing guards collected one and a quarter tons of canned food. This year, the goal is to reach two tons. Donations will be accepted until Friday while kids are arriving at school and when they are leaving school.