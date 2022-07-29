ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Crossing Guard division is preparing for the new school year. Crossing Guards participated in the “Stop the Bleed” program that teaches individuals to become trained and equipped to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

“It’s really easy to get a little relaxed out there, and as we know our streets are dangerous,” said Richard Deichsel, Supervisor of Crossing Guard Unit, CABQ. Deichsel also when entering a crossing section to please slow down.