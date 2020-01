ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers are asking for help in the investigation of a Christmas Day murder.

Paloma Sanchez was found shot in a parking lot off Kathryn and San Mateo early that morning. Sanchez was rushed to the hospital but was taken off life support on Sunday.

Police are looking for a white SUV that was seen driving away after the shooting but have no other details. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or submit tips at P3Tips.com.