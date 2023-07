ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping the Bosque clean was a recent priority for the city. Albuquerque police say city crews cleaned up 17 illegal camps in the Bosque during a recent operation.

The city’s Open Space PSA’s had spotted nearly 30 camps prior to the two-week operation, and another 15 after it commenced.

Officers arrested four people, including one found with a machete, and issued four citations.

Crews also cleaned up trash dumped in the Bosque.