ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a case that started out as a call-out to a crash scene. The incident occurred bright and early Saturday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash scene around 5 a.m. The location of the crash was Montaño Road NW and the Rio Grande River.

APD reported that one person was found dead on the scene. Once they started investigating, they determined the person had multiple gunshot wounds.

APD Homicide Detectives are involved in the investigation. The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.