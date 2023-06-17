ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead. It happened in northwest Albuquerque.

According to officials, just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers were called out near McMahon and Bandelier.

Officials said a gray BMW was speeding westbound, and a Chrysler was traveling eastbound making a turn onto the northbound lane.

This caused the BMW to crash into the other vehicle. The passenger of the Chrysler was ejected and transported to the hospital and is in critical, but stable, condition.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor but speed is considered a factor for the crash. There are no charges pending at this time.