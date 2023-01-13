ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many couples, a wedding is a joyous day. However, they’re often made possible by months of stress and bundles of cash.

For one Albuquerque couple, celebrating their special day just got a whole lot easier.

What Mara McGough-Maduena thought was a staff meeting turned out to be a life-changing surprise.

The Albuquerque high school teacher entered a contest a few months ago. It was offered by local wedding provider Beloved Rentals.

While she was thrilled to get engaged to the love of her life in October, McGough-Maduena said the prospect of planning a wedding has been overwhelming.

Friday, amongst colleagues and friends in the school library, McGough-Maduena learned she had won the wedding giveaway. Her fiance Cody got to share the joyous moment live via video call.

After recovering from the shock, Mcgough-Maduena’s first order of business was delivering the news to mom.

Mom was just as excited, leaving one bride-to-be feeling incredibly lucky to be surrounded by so much love this Friday the 13th.

Beloved Rentals and the vendors they partner with are providing their services completely free of charge. The couple plans to get married in July.