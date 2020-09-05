Albuquerque couple takes chance on opening brewery amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses across the state, one Albuquerque couple decided to take their chances and open a business. “This is something I feel like we can be proud of knowing this is our brewery,” owner Shawn Wright said.

Albuquerque couple Shaun and Stephanie Wright call Resource Brewing Company their labor of love. “We made our first batch together,” Shawn said. “We did our very first test batch together here.”

It all started five years ago when Shawn picked up the hobby of making beer at home. “After the first batch, I said that we will never own a brewery,” Stephanie said. “Here we are five or six years later.”

They are preparing to open their brewery in Scottsdale Village on Eubank, filling the space with work by local artists and adding personal touches. “All of the light fixtures were handmade by Stephanie over the last eight months,” Shawn said.

They began construction in October and then the pandemic hit. “In March and April work slowed down,” Shawn said. “It gave me a place to self-isolate, paint, and tile. It has given us the opportunity to be hands-on.”

The couple poured themselves into their project amid the pandemic. “There has been a lot of sleepless nights and asking what if,” Shawn said. “What now?”

They said they are thankful they weren’t open like other places. “There is a lot of places that had been established and laid off staff,” Shawn said. “Luckily, we did not go through that.”

The brewing industry has been on a roller coaster the past few months with varying restrictions, but the couple said they never considered throwing in the towel. “Belief in ourselves,” Stephanie said. “Belief in the economy. Belief in the community.”

They said they are rolling with the punches and ready to welcome people in the fall. “We literally have built this, and we can’t wait to share it with people,” Shawn said.

The Wrights said they have been getting advice from other breweries on how to open safely. Their goal is to be open by November.

