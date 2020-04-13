Albuquerque couple shows off newborn in ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple is showing off their newborn baby in a unique way.

The new parents, Maleesa and Dorsett posted their version of the popular “Flip the Switch Challenge” that grew popular on the social media app TikTok. It shows couples flip a light switch on and off, switching roles usually while dancing.

The video the couple posted shows once the switch is flipped back on, newborn Kyree Valdez is added to the scene. The video already has just under 1,000 on social media.

