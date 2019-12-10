Albuquerque couple searching for nativity scene stolen from their front yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but some people seem to be getting more joy out of taking. An Albuquerque couple says someone stole their nativity scene, and it’s not the first time.

If you take a quick glance at Phylis and Russ Thorson’s home, it’s clear, the spirit of Christmas is alive. However, early Sunday morning, they noticed something was missing from their front yard.

“We came out and our nativity scene was stolen. We had Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus, and it was all gone. Along with the floodlight,” says Phylis.

The couple has a duplicate set they bought after they had baby Jesus stolen from their home near Wyoming and Osuna, a few years back.

“About 2016 when we first got the nativity scene, we put it out, someone stole baby Jesus,” she says.

Baby Jesus was eventually returned, but the next year, he disappeared for good.

“In 2017, we put the nativity scene out again. Baby Jesus was stolen. This time, baby Jesus did not come back,” says Phylis.

The couple has resorted to putting a sign in their front yard, listing what has been taken from them.

“Missing or stolen. I listed baby, mother, father,” says Phylis.

The couple didn’t call police because they didn’t feel like that would do anything, but they believe they are being targeted because of their religious and political views. They have signs showing they are pro-Trump and pro-gun rights.

Regardless, the couple says they hope whoever took it knows what they did was not in the Christmas spirit.

“Please bring it back and if not, I hope they’re enjoying it. I hope Jesus comes to their heart and they realize what they did was wrong,” Phylis says.

The newest nativity scene will go in the couple’s backyard because they are not chancing it again this year.