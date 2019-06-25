Albuquerque couple finds baby gator near Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare says it got a call from a couple that found a baby gator near the Rio Grande on Sunday.

They put it in a trashcan and later placed it in a fish tank. Animal Welfare decided, for safety reasons, to come by and pick it up.

So how did it get here in the first place? “If I had to take a guess, this guy might be someone’s pet that took on something a little bit more than they could handle and they place them somewhere they might think might fare well in the wild,” said Erin McKay, Animal Welfare Department.

“Albert,” a name given by Animal Welfare, will be taken to a rescue operation in Colorado on Wednesday.