ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple didn’t let the pandemic stop them from seeing each other on their 70th wedding anniversary. Jim and Frances Meek were married at the Immaculate Conception Church downtown in 1950.

Up until now they’ve been able to celebrate every year together but Frances recently fell and broke her hip and she’s now at a rehab center. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Jim couldn’t go in and see her on their big day so he was able to see his bride through the window.