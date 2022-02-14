ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban faces a potential repeal, the public had the chance to weigh in tonight on the city’s years-long push to go green. Many who spoke want to keep the ban in place, but others worry the pandemic is not the time to ban plastic bags.

While there was an overwhelming amount of community support for keeping the ban in place, city councilors remain divided on the issue, two years after it was first put into place. Some say they’re frustrated that the conversation is still going, years later.

“When I was 9 years old, I started speaking out against plastic bags,” said Alex, during public comment. “And here I am, at age 13, doing the same thing.”

City Councilor Brook Bassan recently proposed a repeal of the plastic bag ban, which first went into effect in January of 2020. After a pause during the pandemic for public safety, the ban is back and some community members hope it will stay for good.

“We care about the world we are leaving you,” said Kathryn Gonzales, during public comment. “We’re making the best choices we can to ensure you have water and air to pass on to your own children.”

Others believe the traditional plastic bags are more convenient than reusable or paper. They say they’ve found their own ways to make the bags last.

“I reuse those bags for trash can liners, I reuse them for my pets, and that is actually superior to recycling,” said Paul Gessing, during public comment. “It does require a lot of effort to bring groceries and food items out to the vehicle and plastic bags make our lives more convenient.”

Bassan says research shows there can be a heavier enviromental burden when paper and stitched bags are made and processed. In addition, she says the pandemic isn’t over and the potential for spread should be limited.

“It wasn’t just a matter of convenience. It was a matter of really looking at the big picture and the different reasons why it was put into effect,” said Bassan. “We’ve learned since this was enacted that we’ve had this pandemic happen where viruses and bacteria are really on the forefront of all of our thoughts right now.”

Not for repealing the ban, Councilor Pat Davis notes that a lot of people from around the state not only come to Albuquerque to shop, but also look to the city for guidance, impacting the rest of the state’s footprint. Since becoming a law, other communities like Taos have followed suit.

“Retailers have adapted, customers have adapted, it didn’t have the skyfalling consequences that opponents predicted and almost every city in the country now is moving in this direction,” said Davis. “We have some new councilors, they want to try to change some of these votes, bring in some new voices and if they’re successful, we’re going to count on the mayor’s veto to protect the bill and prevent the repeal.”

Bassan says while both options — plastic and either paper or reusable — have their own environmental benefits and downfalls, giving the public the choice is most important. “I really hope we can find a way to offer people more choices and solutions for their needs,” said Bassan.

The ordinance passed through the Finance and Government Operations committee on a 3-2 vote with councilors Bassan, Peña and Lewis in approval, while councilors Benton and Davis were against the repeal. It will now head to the full city council for a vote, but Davis says that could likely be months down the road.