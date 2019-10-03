Albuquerque councilors introduce legislation to appropriate funds for party patrol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Thursday, three Albuquerque city councilors announced they will introduce legislation that would appropriate money from the General Fund to the Albuquerque Police Department’s Party Patrol Program.

Councilors Brad Winter, Trudy Jones, and Ken Sanchez are behind the push.

The Party Patrol Program serves to enforce, prevent and education in order to prevent underage drinking and drug uses as well as the consequences that follow including violence. The legislation would provide $150,000 to APD for the program and will be formally introduced at the City Councill meeting on October 7 and final action will be held on October 21.

“In the past, the Party Patrol helped and we need the services that Pary Patrol provides our community,” said Councilor Sanchez. “The safety of our youth is vital and by working with community partners and our high schools to educate our youth and the dangers of underage drinking and drug use, we can help make a difference in that.”

According to councilors, previous funds totaling $42,000 that was awarded to the Party Patrol Program have been mostly used to reduce the sale and purchase of alcohol to minors.

“We’re looking at this appropriation to get officers solely to respond to underage drinking party calls to help reduce chances of violence, without taking officers off their normal shifts,” said Councilor Brad Winter.