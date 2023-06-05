ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s another push to make streets in Downtown safer. The proposal would change some of the one-ways and add more stop signs.

City Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to bring change by turning a timed intersection into a four-way stop

In recent years, the city has already changed out some of the traffic signals for stop signs Downtown and lowered the speed limit to 20 mph in the area. Just this year, the city restricted a long stretch down 3rd Street to slow drivers down.

Even with all the changes, pedestrians said they’ll continue to keep their heads on a swivel when crossing streets Downtown.

“I don’t have that much faith in four-way stops, to tell you the truth, over traffic lights because it would demand people to know what the actual four-way stop is,” said Albuquerque pedestrian Ryan Day.

Councillor Issac Benton has been working on Downtown traffic improvements for more than 15 years.

”Small investments in the streets is something the city can really, we can really do.” said Councilor Benton. In the proposed resolution, Benton explained the one-way invites speeding, and oncoming traffic in the opposite lanes will inherently slow down drivers.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Municipal Development said a complete study would have to be done to see if these changes are needed. The proposal is set to be heard by the city council on June 21.