ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently signed off on the city’s latest proposed General Obligation bond package. Along with more than $20 million for public safety and nearly $58 million for street and infrastructure projects, the package includes $12.5 million for housing.

Keller has prioritized expanding affordable housing for unhoused and low-income families. Earlier this year, he asked lawmakers for $50 million to boost housing. Recently the city bought a hotel to create 100 affordable apartments. Now, he’s approved a ‘GO’ bond package to help finance housing and other city projects.

“By investing in public safety, housing, and projects that boost the quality of life, we can build a stronger, safer Albuquerque,” Keller said in a press release. “The GO Bond package will help us address some of our most pressing needs while also creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.”

The housing funds would go towards building additional housing across the city. And some of the funds would go towards the Gateway Center, a would-be shelter that has recently been dealing with asbestos issues.

The funds still need approval from the city’s voters. They will be on the ballot during the general election this fall. In addition to housing, public safety, and street funding, the bond package will also have funds for park and playground improvements and more than $10 million for cultural spending and museums.