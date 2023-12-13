ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once closed-down hotel is now getting a new purpose by bringing more affordable housing to the city. The former SureStay Hotel off of Lomas and Eubank, is being turned into affordable housing, owned by the city, called the Los Altos Lofts.

“We’re having mixed-income development in terms of folks who have housing vouchers, but also people who are just coming off the street to be able to provide a place for themselves and their families,” said Joseph Montoya, Deputy Director of the city’s Health, Housing and Homeless Department.

104 hotel units are being converted into 90 apartment units comprised of studios and single-bedroom apartments. “We’re actually breaking down the walls in order to create one unit before two units in order in order to increase the amount of space for these folks, this is you know, hotel rooms are not necessarily that big,” said Montoya.

Each room will have a small kitchenette with a full-size fridge and an induction stovetop. Many of the amenities the hotel had will still be available to the residents like the pool, courtyard, and onsite fitness room. Another service the city will have is an on-site service coordinator, that will help residents with financial literacy, food assistance, and other services.

The city hopes that tenants could start moving in March of 2024. “We are wanting to assist in being able to provide more affordable housing so that all Albuquerque fans can have the ability to live in Albuquerque,” said Montoya.

The project is costing the city just over 11 million dollars for property purchase and renovation.