ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after renowned artist Federico Vigil started work on a massive fresco painting in the Albuquerque Convention Center, the project still isn’t done but now there’s a new feature to walk visitors through what they’re seeing.

“We wanted to create something that would complement and extend the amazing installation that Federico put together. We were really looking at a way like what can we do to help capture that process, what can we do to help people better understand what goes into the fresco,” said Ideum Founder, Jim Spadaccini.

The Corrales-based tech company has installed an interactive touch-based screen capturing the long process from the painting’s conception to where it currently stands. Spadaccini says the interactive display goes even deeper allowing viewers to better understand Federico’s craft as well as the meaning behind the images, which depicts the history of wine, with a focus on New Mexico. “His fresco is an amazing addition to the convention center and it tells an important story,” said Spadaccini.

Spadaccini also says the interactive display serves as an educational element. The painting, which extends down a stairwell is accessible to everyone with limited mobility. Originally, the plan was for the Fresco to be done last year. However, Spadaccini says the project is looking at a 2025 completion date. When announced, back in 2017, the city said the Fresco would cost $293,000. There is no word if the cost has gone up at all with the delays.