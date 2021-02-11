Albuquerque concert venues prepare for reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some music acts are planning their return to the Duke City. “Businesses have to start thinking about planning to compete for that entertainment and booking those venues,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

Music fans have spotted rescheduled shows popping up on ticketing websites. KRQE News 13 found that on Live Nation, concerts at Isleta Amphitheater have been rescheduled starting in June.

As of right now, concerts are not allowed in the state. The governor’s office has not said when that could happen either. Venues are offering refunds for canceled shows.

