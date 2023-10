ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Concert Band (ABC) announced the first concerts for their fall and winter series. They kicked off Sunday afternoon at El Dorado High School.

Concerts are held once a month until April.

They played a variety of music from Molly on the Shore, Starry Night, and The Wizard of Oz.

The ABC has been bringing music to the metro area for almost 60 years.

The musicians are an all-volunteer group of adult musicians who rehearse and perform throughout the year.