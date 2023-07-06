ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque-based company, along with five other companies, has been sent a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for illegally selling copycat food products containing Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). Nikte’s Wholesale LLC of Albuquerque along with Delta Muncies, Dr. Smoke LLC, Exclusive Hemp Farms/Oshipt, North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC, and The Haunted Vapor Room all received the warning.

Officials say the products can be easily mistaken for foods like chips, cookies, candy, gummies, or other snack foods. Delta-8 THC is found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. It has psychoactive and intoxicating effects and has not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context.

The FDA says it’s concerned because the products can be accidentally ingested by consumers, including children, or taken at a higher dose than what is recommended. “Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’ containing it. That’s why we’re issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD.

The warning letters outline violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that relate to adding delta-8 THC to conventional foods. The FDA wants written responses from the six companies within 15 working days that state how they will address the violations and prevent them from happening again.

If someone believes they might have eaten a product that caused a reaction or illness, they are advised to immediately stop taking the product and contact their doctor.