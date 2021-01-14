Albuquerque company creates bath soak for at home ‘hot springs’ experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With all the closures, restrictions, and people staying at home, a lot of travel plans for New Mexico’s hot springs have been put on hold. Now, a local company wants to bring your favorite hot springs to your home. “So if you’ve ever been to a hot spring it’s a spectacular experience,” says Kevin West.

You can have a relaxing hot springs experience from the comfort of your own home. “It is kind of like taking all the best parts of the different sections of New Mexico and throwing it into a bag that you can sprinkle into your bathtub and then relax,” West says.

Clear Light Urban Farm Store in Albuquerque has created a bath soak made with the minerals and salts found in various New Mexico hot springs. “I started looking at what is it that makes Ojo Caliente special, what makes Santa Fe special what about Truth or Consequences. And the waters while they have different concentrations of minerals they have the same kind of minerals in them. So that’s where I can up with the salts,” West says.

West says it’s an option for locals but it’s also available for those who’ve missed out on a trip to New Mexico because of the pandemic. “We try to provide New Mexico to people that have been here and loved it and to the people who haven’t been here but have that fascination with the southwest,” West says.

West says the hot springs are a relaxing part of New Mexico culture that anyone can now enjoy from where ever they are. “If you like a hot bath a hot shower whatever it is worth it take time to reinvigorate yourself,” West says.

West says there is one thing they will have to worry about. “You’re gonna get a ring around your tub because you’re soaking and there’s all these minerals; You’re going to have to clean a little more but you’re going to be so relaxed that you won’t really care,” West says.

The bath soak is $30 for a four cup bag. Hot springs are open under the public health order, but with capacity limits.