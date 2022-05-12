ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craft 1861 was founded in 2017, they are known as Albuquerque’s leader in the design, creation, and sale of cannabidiol technology and products. They have just announced a recent partnership with some International Motorsport teams.

Eric Lujan, Founder and Cheif Revenue Officer describes the business as a health and wellness company focused on the longevity and human sustainability. The company has just released its global partners, ROKiT Venturi Racing Formula E team, MotoGP, and Pramac Ducati. Their focus is to bring their partners and teams “day to day recover” Lujan says.

Craft 1861 offers hemp-derived CBD products. The products range from body products, oral sprays, and skincare. For more information, visit https://www.craft1861.com/.