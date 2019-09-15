Albuquerque community walks for suicide prevention awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People from across Albuquerque are taking a walk to draw attention to mental health.

The Out of Darkness community walk was held on Saturday morning at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. Organizers hoped to raise funds and awareness during National Suicide Prevention Week.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says close to 45,000 Americans take their lives every year.

“We need to start talking and tell our story of why suicide matters and why we need to have more education about it, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Bee Chavez with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

