ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Community Safety Department is expanding. The department is hiring several field and administrative positions, after breaking ground on its headquarters expansion. They are looking for behavioral health responders, mobile crisis team clinicians and leadership positions.

Those interested in becoming an ACS First Responder would have the opportunity to provide immediate assistance to those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Field Positions:

Behavioral Health Responders

Mobile Crisis Team Clinician

Leadership Positions:

Deputy Directors of Field Operations

Behavioral Health

Responder Supervisor

For more information visit the Albuquerque Community Safety website.