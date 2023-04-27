ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Community Safety Team was able to help a teen in distress get the help he needed. Rosie, a clinician with the ACS Mobile Crisis Team, responded to a call where an 18-year-old had gotten a gun and was threatening to kill himself.

Rosie, along with Albuquerque Police Department officers, were able to contact the teen and Rosie spoke with him for almost an hour trying to de-escalate the situation. Rosie said they not only saved the teen and got him the help he needed but also kept other people in the area safe too. For those interested in getting involved, the ACS team is currently hiring for multiple positions.