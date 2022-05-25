ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered in Albuquerque’s Tiguex Park to mourn those lost to gun violence and call for change. People affected by gun violence were invited to share their stories. The group, Moms Demand Action encouraged families to take preventative measures in their own homes.

“I would love for them to have conversations with their children, families about securing firearms, in so many of these incidents the person who used the firearm should not have had access,” said Anamaria Dahl, Moms Demand Action.

Moms Demand Action is working with Albuquerque Public Schools on a resolution that would educate parents on keeping guns away from children.