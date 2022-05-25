ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered in Albuquerque’s Tiguex Park to mourn those lost to gun violence and call for change. People affected by gun violence were invited to share their stories. The group, Moms Demand Action encouraged families to take preventative measures in their own homes.
Story continues below
- Crime: Albuquerque Police arrest man accused of killing his father
- Albuquerque: Two students accused of bringing guns to Volcano Vista, Cleveland High campuses
- New Mexico: New Mexico to receive more than $250K in Ford advertising settlement
- KRQE En Español: Martes 24 de Mayo 2022
“I would love for them to have conversations with their children, families about securing firearms, in so many of these incidents the person who used the firearm should not have had access,” said Anamaria Dahl, Moms Demand Action.
Moms Demand Action is working with Albuquerque Public Schools on a resolution that would educate parents on keeping guns away from children.